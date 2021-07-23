Cancel
El Paso, TX

How COVID-19 travel restrictions are hurting border towns

By Nicole Sganga
CBS News
CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, Texas — Emilio Mendiola sorts neon snapback hats into bins reading "Special $2.99 plus Tax" and exhales. Less than one mile away sits the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, connecting downtown El Paso to Mexico and what once was 90% of his business. "I'm not kidding. It's that...

CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

SocietyPosted by
CBS News

The painful history of anti-Asian hate crimes in America

As the United States struggles to open back up, Asian Americans remain anxious. Women and the elderly are taking self-defense classes; others are arming themselves for protection. Even parents are wondering if they should keep their children out of schools. There are 23 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida's Delta variant outbreak triggers record number of new COVID infections

Florida health officials report more than 21,000 new infections in a single day. However, the state has a 60% vaccination rate for people over the age of 12. Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, an epidemiologist and associate professor of infections diseases at the University of Florida, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how concerning the surge in Florida is and why masks are needed to slow the variant down.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Willie Neslon helps close out march for voting rights in Texas

Country music legend Willie Nelson helped close out a four-day march in support of voting rights that ended at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The march was led in part by former Representative Beto O'Rourke, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reports. The march began Wednesday in Georgetown and concluded...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Biden administration under pressure to block new voting rights laws

As CBS affiliate KHOU-TV's David Gonzalez reports, hundreds took part in four-day march in Texas in support of voting rights. Participants denounced proposed changes to the state's voting laws. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the increased pressure on the White House to pass federal legislation that would protect the right to vote.
HealthPosted by
CBS News

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," August 1, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 1, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, and he joins us from Westport, Connecticut. Good morning. All right, let's start, Dr. Gottlieb, with what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying about this very specific issue of breakthrough cases. So once people are vaccinated, there are some breakthrough, as everybody expected, that they would get infected. But what Dr. Alroy-Preis was saying was that of those breakthrough cases, only 10%, infect one other person, and the percentage is even lower for those who infect more than one. So it seems like the case of breakthrough cases is a small set. And then there's an even smaller set who might pass on the infection to others. Is that the way you see it?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Justice Department says Russians hacked federal prosecutors

The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the email accounts of some of the most prominent federal prosecutors' offices around the country last year, the Justice Department said. The department said 80% of Microsoft email accounts used by employees in the four U.S. attorney offices in...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida Governor DeSantis signs order letting parents decide if kids wear masks in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday to "protect parents' freedom to choose" whether their children wear masks in schools. "The federal government has no right to tell parents that in order for their kids to attend school in person, they must be forced to wear a mask all day, every day," DeSantis said in a statement. "Many Florida schoolchildren have suffered under forced masking policies, and it is prudent to protect the ability of parents to make decisions regarding the wearing of masks by their children."
Butte, MTPosted by
CBS News

Rechanneling the boom-and-bust history of Butte, Montana

At the top of the Continental Divide, under the watchful eye of "Our Lady of the Rockies," sits the town of Butte, Montana. Rayelynn Brandl grew up here, riding bikes like local hero Evel KnIevel on what was once called "The Richest Hill on Earth," thanks to Butte's incredibly productive copper mines.
Butte, MTPosted by
CBS News

The history and future of Butte, Montana

For a small town, Butte, Montana is rich in history – from being, at one time, the largest city between Chicago and San Francisco, to being the site of one of the world's most productive copper mines. But the closing of mines, and their distinction of being home to one of the nation's largest Superfund sites, have long cast a shadow over the place. Last summer the residents of Butte turned a corner in their efforts to reverse environmental damage and be delisted as a Superfund site. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports on how the town's past is informing its march forward.

