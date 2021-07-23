Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Plane evacuated, inspected at SFO after teen AirDrops photo of airsoft gun to other passengers

SF City Beat
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

(SAN FRANCISCO) Passengers were evacuated from an outbound plane at San Francisco International Airport Thursday after a teenager sent a photo of an airsoft gun to other passengers, NBC Bay Area reports.

United Airlines Flight 2167 from San Francisco to Orlando was ready to take off until several passengers received a photo of an airsoft gun from another passenger via AirDrop.

Officials determined the teen did not have the gun on him. The photo was taken at an earlier date and not at an airport.

As a precaution, however, the plane's passengers were removed and rescreened before boarding again. Officials performed a security inspection on the plane as well.

The teen was not allowed back on the plane.

