Architectural Department Manager at Epsten Group Inc. Epsten Group, a sustainable design, consulting, and commissioning firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Dr. Olu Oshinubi to Architecture Department Manager. Olu has been with the firm for over six years and has more than 30 years of project and management experience. He will oversee the day-to-day operation of the design department and staff and continue to maintain current client relations and business development.