Branch Manager - UBS' Washington, D.C. Office at UBS Wealth Management. UBS Wealth Management USA announced today the promotion of Daniel Egbert to Branch Manager of the firm’s Washington, D.C. branch office. In his new role, Daniel will serve as an advocate and partner to Financial Advisors and support staff in UBS' Washington, D.C. office. Daniel has been with UBS for 23 years, beginning his career as a Branch Review Officer in New Jersey. In 2012, Daniel was named Branch Manager of UBS’s Bethesda, MD office after managing UBS’s branch office in Columbus, OH.