Podcast: Have we reached the peak of QE?
In the latest episode of Blockworks’ new podcast “Generational Arbitrage”, Tyler Neville chats with Michael Howell, founder of CrossBorder Capital. Mike is a great global macro thinker who watches giant trends in global central bank liquidity. He is the author of Capital Wars: The Rise of Global Liquidity and has a different process than most fundamental economic analysis. They talk about Mike’s experience in the market, the global outlook, the end of the Bretton Woods system and the rise of China.communitynewscorp.com
