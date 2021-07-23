Podcast: Have we reached the peak of QE?

The Swiss franc took the top spot this week as traders juggled risk against the backdrop of continued rising pandemic concerns, the Fed, and a regulatory crackdown in China. Markets were in mostly in standby mode to start the week as trader awaited the highly anticipated monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve. There was a bit of a risk-off vibes, though, due to the crackdown in China on tech companies, and likely on continued pandemic concerns as the number of new covid-19 cases continues to accelerate around the world. With both themes as the main drivers ahead of the Fed, it looks like all asset classes had trouble staying in the green through the Wednesday session.