Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Podcast: Have we reached the peak of QE?

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of Blockworks’ new podcast “Generational Arbitrage”, Tyler Neville chats with Michael Howell, founder of CrossBorder Capital. Mike is a great global macro thinker who watches giant trends in global central bank liquidity. He is the author of Capital Wars: The Rise of Global Liquidity and has a different process than most fundamental economic analysis. They talk about Mike’s experience in the market, the global outlook, the end of the Bretton Woods system and the rise of China.

communitynewscorp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossborder Capital#American#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Economycommunitynewscorp.com

Podcast: How can millennials get rich in this environment?

In the latest episode of Blockworks’ “Generational Arbitrage”, host Tyler Neville chats with Dan Rasmussen, founder and portfolio manager of Verdad Capital, and his colleague Greg Obenshain, chief credit officer. They discuss how investors can generate returns in the corporate credit markets in a low-performing environment. Dan and Greg also...
MarketsTelegraph

We are at peak profits – but markets will keep motoring

There comes a moment in each quarterly results season when, with the best will in the world, you just can’t keep up. For me, it’s about two weeks in. The early trickle of results has turned into a torrent. We’ve had a look at the banks, which are always first out of the blocks, and the tech wave is just getting under way. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Tesla and Microsoft are all vying for our attention in a couple of frantic days.
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Chemical markets may have peaked, expect H2 slowdown

BARCELONA (ICIS)--After a stellar first half, global chemical markets may now go into decline, driven by destocking and faltering downstream demand. Chemical share prices fall sharply as investors pull out of materials. Chemical and commodity prices may have peaked, expect H2 slowdown. Questions over magnitude of likely H2 slowdown. Demand...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: July 26 – 30

The Swiss franc took the top spot this week as traders juggled risk against the backdrop of continued rising pandemic concerns, the Fed, and a regulatory crackdown in China. Markets were in mostly in standby mode to start the week as trader awaited the highly anticipated monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve. There was a bit of a risk-off vibes, though, due to the crackdown in China on tech companies, and likely on continued pandemic concerns as the number of new covid-19 cases continues to accelerate around the world. With both themes as the main drivers ahead of the Fed, it looks like all asset classes had trouble staying in the green through the Wednesday session.
Retailinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens Ahead of Key Payrolls Data

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Monday, just above a one-month low, in tight trading ranges ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data later in the week which could influence Federal Reserve policy. At 3:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Little Fazed by Core PCE; Focus on Jobs & Sentiment

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: EMPLOYMENT DATA, RISK TRENDS OVERSHADOW INFLATION. US Dollar is fairly mixed across the board of major currency pairs headed into month-end The DXY Index is little changed on the session as recent selling pressure starts to subside. Core PCE inflation data largely overlooked with the Fed and...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Has the Canadian Dollar Already Reached its Peak for the Year?

In our view, yes. Recent developments suggest the six-year high of 83 US cents the loonie hit in early June was a high-water mark for 2021. The Bank of Canada was looking more hawkish than other central banks earlier this year. With the Federal Reserve now signaling it may raise rates sooner than previously expected, sentiment has shifted in favour of the US dollar and away from the loonie.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MarketPeak Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: August 2021

Gold markets are building up for a move, and we could see that move come in August. After all, we have been stuck in a small trading range, with the $1790 level underneath offering significant support. On the other hand, the $1830 level offers significant resistance, and we have essentially been stuck in this range over the last 30 days or so. With that being the case, the market looks as if it is trying to build up enough inertia to take off in one direction or another.
BusinessPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Key Inflation Measure Spikes Again, Hits Highest Level Since 1991

A consumer price measurement used by the Federal Reserve to track inflation spiked again in June and hit its highest level since 1991, government data showed. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 4% over the 12 months between July 2020 and June, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Friday. Excluding volatile energy and food prices, the index spiked 3.5% in that same 12-month period.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD inches closer towards $1800 amid firmer US dollar

Gold is trapped between resistance and key support. The US dollar is creeping higher in a correction from Fed and profit-taking induced daily lows. Update: Gold is losing further ground on Monday, kicking off the week on the wrong footing, as it heads closer towards the $1800 mark. Gold bears are testing the bearish commitments at the 21-DMA of $1808, as of writing. Gold sellers returned after rejection at the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1827 for the second straight day on Friday. From a fundamental perspective, the US dollar holds higher ground amid growing covid concerns globally and weak US economic data.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US bond yields fall on inflation data

NEW YORK, Jul 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as risk aversion reigned in markets after results from tech giant Amazon.com weighed on stocks, and concern about the economic impact of the Delta variant remained. * US data on Friday also showed that core inflation rose less...

Comments / 0

Community Policy