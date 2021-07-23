Cancel
Bloomington, IN

City of Bloomington survey reveals decrease in positive responses related to some government services

Indiana Daily Student
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the third biennial survey of Bloomington residents were presented at the Bloomington City Council meeting Wednesday, according to a press release Thursday. The survey, sent to a random sample of 3,000 Bloomington households and completed by 527 respondents, allowed Bloomington residents to provide feedback about the quality of life in Bloomington, identify issues in the city and evaluate other aspects of living in Bloomington, according to the release.

