Gwen Stefani Didn’t Really Know She Would Marry Blake Shelton

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.