Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani Didn’t Really Know She Would Marry Blake Shelton

By Holly G
Posted by 
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world has watched Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani grow from coworkers, to lovers to, now, husband and wife. While it may have been clear to everyone on the outside where that road was headed, Stefani admits she was not expecting to be a bride again. The No Doubt star...

gator995.com

Comments / 0

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
Musictalentrecap.com

Carson Daly Spills Details About Blake Shelton’s Tearful Wedding Song for Gwen Stefani

None of us #Shefani fans were invited to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding this weekend, but Carson Daly was. We’re all living vicariously through him now. The Voice host did spill some major details about the big day that is now not-so-secretive. The Today Show literally gave Carson his own segment to talk about everything that happened at the couple’s wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
RelationshipsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Showing Who's Boss! Gavin Rossdale Sends Clear Message By Posting Family Photo With His Sons One Day After Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton

Now that Gwen Stefani is officially married to longtime beau Blake Shelton, the No Doubt singer’s baby daddy is marking his territory when it comes to their three sons. Just one day after Stefani tied the knot, Gavin Rossdale seemingly sent a clear message to the happy couple — and we’re not talking about a wedding card with well wishes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Stuns in Sheer Silver Dress, Asks Blake Shelton to Get in the Photo Next Time

It turns out that country music star Blake Shelton is not a big fan of the camera. But that doesn’t stop his wife, Gwen Stefani, from posting photos of herself. Life is pretty dang good right now for both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two music stars officially tied the knot back on July 3. The happy couple kept their wedding small, however. That news did come as a little bit of a surprise to some fans, given the high-profile status of both Shelton and Stefani. There were roughly 40 family members and friends who made the trip out to Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for the ceremony. That number even includes Stefani’s three sons who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Her sons are Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Blake Shelton Wants to Release ‘Surprise’ Wedding Song Written for Gwen Stefani Because He’s ‘So Proud’ to Be Her Husband

For the love of music! Blake Shelton is releasing his “surprise” wedding song, which he wrote for wife Gwen Stefani and originally performed at their July nuptials. “As soon as I knew that that’s what we were going to do, [writing our own vows], I started trying to write a song because that’s kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do,” Shelton, 45, said during the Thursday, July 29, episode of the Storme Warren Show on SiriusXM’s The HighwayCause. “I’m to the point where I just don’t write that many songs anymore. It’s just like pulling teeth for me and something she’s always on my case about.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy