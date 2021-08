One of the appeals to NBC’s The Voice is that the coaches have some interesting chemistry with one another, and two celebrities who have worked on the show even tied the knot recently. Coaches on the singing talent show tend to have a somewhat harsh sense of humor with one another, creating a friendly roast type of atmosphere for those sitting in one of the big, red swiveling coaches’ chairs. Two of the celebrities who have sat in the coach chair on The Voice, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson, open up about how they really feel about all the ribbing that goes on during The Voice.