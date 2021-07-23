Coast Guard Warns Boaters To Use Caution On Allegheny During High River Flows

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re a boater hitting the Allegheny River this weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard says to be careful.

The U.S. Coast Guard and its auxiliary civilian volunteers are urging boaters to be cautious on the river.

Between the heavy rains and the release of excess water from the Kinuza Dam, the Coast Guard says the combination for higher water and people’s high expectations could be deadly when the conditions are too extreme for safe boating.

The Coast Guard says boaters should wear life jackets. They also suggest not boating alone and making sure someone on shore knows where you are. Also, if you wouldn’t choose to swim in the water, they recommend you shouldn’t boat in it either.