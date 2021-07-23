Shrinking sharp-tailed grouse population causes canceled hunting season
Threatened barrens bird species has a stronghold along upper St. Croix River — but biologists are concerned. Via the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season remains closed due to the spring surveys results and concerns over future viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.www.stcroix360.com
Comments / 0