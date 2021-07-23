Shrinking sharp-tailed grouse population causes canceled hunting season

It happens a few times each summer, depending on how many weddings I attend between the spring turkey season and the September goose opener. The music is loud, the spirits are high, and all the wedding-goers wear a smile as they eat, drink and dance the summer away. In a dark corner, out of earshot of the rest of the guests, two or three of us sit closely, sipping coffee and eating cake. We share secrets, stories and photographs of our hunting pursuits and endeavors, of last year’s success and this year's goals.