Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Shrinking sharp-tailed grouse population causes canceled hunting season

By St. Croix 360
stcroix360.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThreatened barrens bird species has a stronghold along upper St. Croix River — but biologists are concerned. Via the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources:. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the fall 2021 sharp-tailed grouse hunting season remains closed due to the spring surveys results and concerns over future viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.

www.stcroix360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharp Tailed Grouse#Hunting Season#Dnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Fish and Wildlife traps doves to prepare for hunting season

Hikers in the public hunting and fishing land west of Moses Lake may stumble upon something interesting scattered about the shrubsteppe this time of year – caged doves. According to wildlife biologist Sean Dougherty, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) captures an average of around 250 mourning doves a year in that area, collecting data to inform hunting management throughout the Pacific Flyway.
AnimalsEly Echo

Deer hunting season details released by DNR

With the release of the online version of the 2021 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations handbook, hunters can read up on what’s new to prepare for this year’s deer hunting season. The handbook is now available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ deer hunting webpage. Printed copies of the handbook will be delivered to hunting license vendors the first week of August.
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Counts show significant decline in sharp-tailed grouse in east-central Minnesota

Management actions planned, including closing east-central hunting zone season. Minnesota’s sharp-tailed grouse population has declined significantly in the east-central portion of the state, according to spring population counts conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and cooperators who help count the birds. Based on the new population information, the...
Sciencenbc25news.com

Experts report large mosquito population this season

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you spend your summer outdoors, camping, hunting, or even just sitting around a bonfire, you probably have noticed the mosquitoes are bad this year. The state health department is warning that it's not just the irritating itch you should worry about, it's also the diseases...
AnimalsKYUK

Multchatna Caribou Hunt Closed For 2021-2022 Season

There will be no permits offered this year to hunt Multchatna Caribou. After years of decline, state and federal managers are not opening a hunt this upcoming season in hopes of conserving the waning herd. Earlier this month, Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologists surveyed the Mulchatna herd and...
Hobbieshannapub.com

Current hunting rules, regulations, season schedules available

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released its 2021-22 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website. Click here to view the upcoming season’s regulations or visit the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations. The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2021-22 season, including hunting...
AnimalsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

With bear hunting canceled in NJ, new policy details awaited

There are a lot of issues on which residents are divided. But around this time of year — without fail— it’s the bear hunt, a controversial season regulated by the state to help control the population of black bears found predominantly in rural New Jersey and, in recent years, even in densely populated urban areas.
Lifestylend.gov

Pronghorn Hunting Season Set, Apply Online

North Dakota’s 2021 pronghorn hunting season is set, with 1,720 licenses available in 15 open units. Applicants can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 11. Bruce Stillings, big game management supervisor for the Game and Fish Department,...
PoliticsField & Stream

All New Jersey Black Bear Hunting Canceled for 2021

Black bear hunting in New Jersey will not take place this year. On June 21, 2021, The Garden State’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy expired. Since then, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette has not signed off on the new plan—meaning that bear season is effectively canceled. Some say politics are to blame.
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Time to register for fall hunting seasons

It is difficult to think about hunting during the dog days of summer with the only season, squirrel, looming in the near future. Rest not for this is the time to register for a sundry of hunts coming up this fall. In fact, one of the deadlines is just around the corner.
Economyravallirepublic.com

Low water shrinking reservoirs during peak season

Boaters and other recreationists using Hebgen Lake were alerted by NorthWestern Energy on Monday that the reservoir will continue to drop as more water is being required to cool the Madison River as hot weather persists. The Madison River is one of the most popular trout fishing streams in Montana.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Shadow: Hunting seasons arrive soon in Illinois

It doesn’t seem possible that the summer could be passing this fast. School will soon be back in session and hunting seasons will be arriving before we know it. I haven’t even finished all my spring projects, much less the summer ones. I don’t know how the time flies, however,...
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Bear hunting season is on it’s way

AUGUSTA — Maine’s bear hunters are setting out bait in advance of the annual hunt for the big animals. Maine has a large and growing black bear population that numbers about 35,000. Most of the bear hunt takes place with the use of bait. Hunters were allowed to start laying...
HobbiesCitizen Online

Nate Kennedy: Preparing for fall hunting seasons

It happens a few times each summer, depending on how many weddings I attend between the spring turkey season and the September goose opener. The music is loud, the spirits are high, and all the wedding-goers wear a smile as they eat, drink and dance the summer away. In a dark corner, out of earshot of the rest of the guests, two or three of us sit closely, sipping coffee and eating cake. We share secrets, stories and photographs of our hunting pursuits and endeavors, of last year’s success and this year's goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy