1. Brenham: Kaden Watts showed last year that’ he’s not only a threat to pick off an opposing team’s pass, he’s a threat to take it back for a score every time. Watts had four interceptions in 2020 and returned two of them for touchdowns. Eric Hemphill was a first-team, all-district selection last year. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior posted a 4.4 40 time during offseason workouts and could be even better than he was a year ago after a strong spring and summer in the strength and conditioning program. Senior Adan Villataro may be a bit undersized at 5-7 and 140 pounds, but he packs a hard punch and shows great form when coming up to make tackles. He recorded 73 stops and a pair of interceptions during a stellar junior campaign. With two unanimous all-district picks in Villatroro and Hemphill and another second-team honoree in Watts, the Cubs aren’t just the best secondary in the district going into the season on paper, but they have separated themselves from the rest of the pack by a significant margin.