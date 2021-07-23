Meeting: Northeast Dubois Schools

The Northeast Dubois School Board met this week and:. • Agreed to the budget timeline and to advertise the bus replacement and capital projects plans of the budget. The timeline includes the July 28 advertisement and receiving assessed value information from Dubois County by Aug. 1. The school board will hold a hearing on the bus replacement and capital projects plans on Aug. 17 and adopt those plans on Sept. 21; those meetings will start at 7 p.m. at the corporation office, 5379 E. Main St., Dubois.‬ The county will upload the entire budget into the state’s Gateway system (https://gateway.ifionline.org) by Aug. 31. The Dubois County Council will hold a hearing for the district’s overall budget on Oct. 13 and adopt the budget on Oct. 25. The county reviews the budget for approval because the school board is not an elected board; its members are appointed.