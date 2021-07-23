Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Video Game Music, Manga, Osaka: Japanese Culture in Opening Ceremony Explained

By Jermell Prigeon
NBC Bay Area
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics featured some of the oldest traditions in Japanese culture, as well as some of the newest. The moving presentation welcomed the Parade of Nations with thousands of athletes from around the world and concluded with a hopeful and symbolic lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Culture#Video Games#Japanese Manga#The Parade Of Nations#Final Fantasy#Dragon#University Of Pittsburg#American#Haitian#African Americans#Anti Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Entertainmentwcn247.com

Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics stepped into the world of Japanese comics and graphic novels when manga was featured prominently in the opening ceremony. The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles and the costumes for the placard bearers and assistants had manga touches in their design. Manga roughly refers to comics and graphic novels from Japan. Anime is another popular Japanese art form that covers animation from the country. Manga is a Japanese word meaning whimsical pictures.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony had a video game surprise

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics have officially kicked off, albeit a year late and without live spectators. Gamers who watched the Opening Ceremony of the event and the Parade of Nations were greeted by something they probably weren’t expecting: a soundtrack filled with video game music. Many took to Twitter to call out songs they were familiar with as tracks from games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Dragon Quest played during the event.
EntertainmentPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Japan is in full view as Tokyo Olympics features video game music, manga and nearby protest

The year 2020 is a memory of seemingly endless bleak news headlines, fatality statistics and quarantine. To state the painfully obvious, it was incredibly bad. For some, it was a year of protest and political division. For many more, it was a year of anguish and mourning for loved ones taken far too soon. Now another seven months into the pandemic, in a time when the world could possibly use a little distraction, all eyes are on Tokyo.
TennisBoston Globe

Japan has put on a diverse face for the Olympics. Some say that’s not reality.

TOKYO — Even before she lost in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in which she was a favorite to win, Naomi Osaka faced backlash in Japan. The criticism, long-running and usually bubbling just under the surface in her birth nation, came to the fore again when she climbed an illuminated staircase to light the Olympic cauldron under the glare of the world’s spotlight.
EntertainmentGeekTyrant

Humble Bundle Offers eBooks to Learn More About Japanese Culture

Tomorrow, the Olympics kick off in Tokyo, Japan. This has the whole world turning their attention to Japan and possibly wanting to learn more about the culture of the country. The Japanese Culture and Language by Stone Bridge Press (affiliate link) bundle is a new book bundle from Humble Bundle that will run July 22-August 12 and features $290 worth of ebooks for only $18. The books are all about Japanese culture and the Japanese language such as Crazy for Kanji: A Student's Guide to the Wonderful World of Japanese Characters, Family Crests of Japan, Japaneseness: A Guide to Values and Virtues, and The Astro Boy Essays: Osamu Tezuka, Mighty Atom, and the Manga/Anime Revolution among many more.
Tennistravelblog.org

Olympics for Japan

With so much emphasis on the pandemic and its effect on the Olympics, very little is said about the country itself in the Olympic Games. Japan first participated in the Games in 1912. It was held in Stockholm, and Japan sent only two athletes. One was a sprinter (Yahiko Michima), the other a marathoner (Shizo Kanakuri), but neither won medals. Mishima made the semi finals, but Kanakuri did not finish his marathon. With the popularity and proven skills of Naomi Osaka, it is no surprise that Japan's first Olympic medal was in tennis at the 1920 Games in Antwerp, Belgium. Seiichiro Kashio and Ichiya Kumagae won silver in the doubles, with Kumagae winning another silver in singles. Osaka is the top-rated player in the world, and not coincidentally, the highest paid athlete in the world. Overall, Japan has won 439 medals, including 41 at the recent 2016 Games in Rio. And twelve were gold! Japan has not fared as well in the Winter Games with only 58 medals. Judo, as you might expect, is Japan's most successful sport, with 39 Gold, out of a total of 84 medals. In Rio in 2016, Japan won 12 gold, 8 silver, and 21 bronze,
Tennistucson.com

National Opinion: What Simone Biles’ latest feat at the Tokyo Olympics shows us about ourselves

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Right now, Simone Biles’ fans must be wondering if they will see her out-of-this-world talents again at the Tokyo Olympics. They may never have imagined that this young woman — who set seemingly impossible new goals for herself even when doing less still would have set her on a different plane from all others in the sport — could withdraw from the team competition one day, and then the individual all-around right after.
SportsBleacher Report

Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 8 Highlights

Big names took the stage all throughout Day 8 in Tokyo. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky swam, Novak Djokovic served for bronze, a trio of Jamaican female sprinters ran for history and the U.S. men's basketball team looked to clinch a quarterfinals berth. Almost to a sport, their competitions (plus several more) were hugely entertaining.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy