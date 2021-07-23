Elephante – Holy Ghost

I used to hate drum & bass. I really did. It is, however, my best friend’s favorite genre. And that has been enough for me to try and understand the genre. Right now, I wouldn’t say I love it, but I’ve come to appreciate some of its legendary tracks and producers. And apparently, so has the current industry of EDM. More and more DJs continue to join this new trend, dropping Dnb songs, remixes, and sets. Today, two legends of the first half of the decade came together to release one of the hardest-hitting DnB songs I’ve heard in a while. Baauer and RL Grime delivered an amazing collaboration titled ‘Fallaway’. If you like DnB, you’ve definitely got to listen to this one.