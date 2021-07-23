Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elephante – Holy Ghost

By Michael Tam
EDMTunes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing his first single of 2021 just a few weeks ago in ‘High Water‘, Elephante has dropped his next hit with ‘Holy Ghosts’. Fans have been patiently waiting for new music from Elephante since his Diamond Days tour concluded last year. Kicking off the year strong, the artist has now dropped two massive singles that would intrigue music listeners of all genres. His newest music not only captivates us with their melodic sounds but they also indicate to us the evolution of his musical career. Differing from his previous releases, his last two tracks creates a more vibey ambiance opposed to the previous club bangers.

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elephante
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Holy Ghost#Mansions#Diamonds#Diamond Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicHypebae

Best New Music of July: Mahalia, Silk Sonic and More

SHERELLE – 160 Down The A406. London artist, producer and DJ SHERELLE has released her first EP dubbed 160 Down The A406. The project is comprised of two tracks – “160 Down The A406” and “Rhythm Love (Feel It)” – that merge the artist’s high-speed sounds with a weaving melody. “160 Down The A406 is a product of wondering what the next stage of my life will be during 2020. The two tracks represent discovery and they mean a lot to me, as I feel like I am always searching for the new and unknown,” SHERELLE shared in a press release.
Musicedm.com

Listen to Elephante's Pensive New Single "Holy Ghosts"

In 2019, it seemed like the trajectory of dance-pop mainstay Elephante was headed for the clouds. In addition to a 10-show headlining run, an anticipated project called Diamond Days was slated for release that fall, which would be the first to feature his own vocals. But as the year went...
Musickulturehub.com

Elephante’s full circle journey continues with new single Holy Ghosts

Michigan-born artist Elephante (Tim Wu) decided to take the leap towards music when his corporate lifestyle led to sleepless nights of writing songs more than anything else. “Making music resonated so deeply with me and it’s just what I loved doing on my own time.”. Elephante for Kulture Hub. Ever...
Beauty & Fashiondancingastronaut.com

Elephante inches closer to release of sophomore album with ‘Holy Ghosts’

Elephante continues to shine on both the vocals and production front with “Holy Ghosts,” the second single from his forthcoming sophomore album, due this fall. “Holy Ghosts” is an eclectic fusion of flowing vocals and airy house notes tied together with the hum of an electric guitar. The track follows what has been the artist’s most personal work to date, “High Water,” a song that narrates Elephante’s past struggles with opioid addiction.
MusicEDMTunes

ZHU Releases Unexpected New Single ‘Monster’

I love ZHU. I just love him. There’s no one like him nowadays. Bold, a risk-taker, and a master of more than one genre, ZHU surprised us with the release of a new single. Titled ‘Monster’, ZHU’s latest track is a surprising hybrid between synth-house and DnB. Unlike anything we heard on his last album, this new single might just be the beginning of a new chapter in the story of one of the most successful rappers of the last decade.
MusicRevolver

See Cradle of Filth's Wild Video for New Song "Crawling King Chaos"

Revolver has teamed with Cradle of Filth for a limited-edition, exclusive "black & white marble" vinyl variant of their new album, Existence Is Futile. It's limited to 400 — order yours now!. Cradle of Filth are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2021 and doing so with a new album, Existence...
MusicHighsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

The music industry is always on the move with artists churning out hits every day. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, sifting through the endless stream of tracks in search of the next banger, tune into Highsnobiety Soundsytem 50, a playlist rounding up the best new tracks. Whether you’re a dedicated hip-hop snob, party chaser, or simply trying to spruce up your tired old playlist, we’ve got something for everyone.
Musicthesource.com

Lil Yachty Releases New Music Video for “Love Music”

Lil Yachty has officially made his return with his new music video “Love Music.” The release from Quality Control and Motown pairs visuals with the single that was released in June to praise from both fans and the press. The single demonstrates Yachty’s versatility and sound while giving a visual...
WorldNME

SISTAR’s Hyolyn and Dasom to reunite on brand-new song

SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom are set to reunite in order to release new music for the first time since the group’s disbandment in 2017. Earlier Today (August 2), South Korean broadcaster MBC reported that the duo have been chosen to release a track for the August instalment of Contents Lab VIVO’s ‘How To Spend 2021 Well’ project. Proceeds from the project will reportedly be donated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MusicEDMTunes

Vexxy Provides Some Intensity On ‘All Night’

Vexxy flexes his neo-grime muscle through an impressive production titled ‘All Night‘, forming a cohesive genre fusion alongside hardwave. While Vexxy keeps busy with his label, ESC_, he certainly continuously finds the time to pump out hit after hit. In this case, ‘All Night’ is out now via vibe.digital. The...
Musicedmidentity.com

REZI Wreaks Havoc on Bass Heavy ‘Reflections’ EP

Following a string of releases that have decimated minds, REZI returns with a total bass beatdown on the five-track Reflections EP. Since emerging in 2019, bass artist REZI has gripped our attention and never let go. And with several incendiary releases on Electric Hawk, including the recent Rocket Power EP, he’s unabashedly dominated the underground scene with obliterating basses and mesmerizing soundscapes. Now, REZI continues to display his ever-growing sonic palate with the release of the Reflections EP, a five-track heavy-hitter that takes an even deeper dive into the artist’s hypnotic fusion of heavy and melodic sounds.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

‘Lose Control’ While This Week’s New Music Takes You On An ‘Odyssey’ | ICYMI Monday

Armin van Buuren x Rank1 – ‘The Greater Light To Rule The Night’. The second-ever collab between Armin van Buuren and Rank 1 immediately makes the word ‘epic’ come to mind. From the tight bass rolls to the soaring synths and tantalizing melody instantly achieving legendary status, this evergreen banger and instant classic truly is ‘The Greater Light To Rule The Night’.
MusicEDMTunes

Baauer & RL Grime Release ‘Fallaway’, First Track From New Project HÆRNY

I used to hate drum & bass. I really did. It is, however, my best friend’s favorite genre. And that has been enough for me to try and understand the genre. Right now, I wouldn’t say I love it, but I’ve come to appreciate some of its legendary tracks and producers. And apparently, so has the current industry of EDM. More and more DJs continue to join this new trend, dropping Dnb songs, remixes, and sets. Today, two legends of the first half of the decade came together to release one of the hardest-hitting DnB songs I’ve heard in a while. Baauer and RL Grime delivered an amazing collaboration titled ‘Fallaway’. If you like DnB, you’ve definitely got to listen to this one.
MusicEDMTunes

Mercer Remixes Tchami’s Track ‘Buenos Aires’ And Gives It That Neo-Disco Vibe We Love

DJs remixing DJs. No. It’s more than that. Friends remixing friends. What we love to see. Today, Mercer released his remix for one of the tracks contained in Tchami’s debut album: ‘Year Zero’. Tchami’s album was released last year, and it was voted as one of the best houses albums of the year. Now, one of his closest friends has decided to take one of the grooviest tracks of the album and add its own spin into it. Lately, Mercer has been releasing a bunch of tracks belonging to what he calls ‘Neo-Disco’. A brand-new, pioneering sound. Together, the two DJs fuse their sound to create something that will definitely turn any dancefloor on in a matter of seconds.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Edge Of Paradise Release Music Video For “The Unknown”

Los Angeles based Edge Of Paradise have announced the upcoming release of their new studio album, “The Unknown” on September 17, 2021. Today, the band has released a new single and video from the album, the title track, ‘The Unknown’. “This is a dynamic, cinematic song interlaced with meaningful and...
Musicedm.com

Marshmello Drops Unreleased Dubstep Collab With Ray Volpe at Lollapalooza 2021

During his Friday night performance at Lollapalooza 2021, Marshmello dropped a heavy, unreleased single with Ray Volpe. The new track once again sees the masked dance music star team up with a hard-hitting bass music artist, following recent collaborative efforts with Subtronics, Nitti Gritti, and Carnage, among others. Volpe took to Twitter to share a video of Mello opening his headlining set with the never-before-heard collab.
MusicEDMTunes

Camelphat Goes Hardcore On Brand New Track ‘April’ Featuring Yousef

We love contrasts. Everyone does. Nothing as satisfying as watching a DJ who normally does chill, more calm things, go hardcore. That is what Camelphat did today with the release of their brand new track titled ‘April‘. The English duo unleashed a whole different wave of rhythm on us and my god is it good. Camelphat has forever been one of my favorite duos. Now, with this release, I can confirm that they’re undoubtedly one of the best duos inside house music.
MusicEDMTunes

Tisoki Stuns With One Of The Best Albums This year, ‘01953’

Tisoki finally unveiled his stellar, genre-bending, and mind-blowing debut album, 01953 via Monstercat. While the body of work itself is forward-thinking in its own right, the title itself alludes to Tisoki’s postal code in his UK hometown. With that in mind, the artist calls back upon his roots, bringing a personalized perspective shaped through experience and time. Moreover, all that the artist has known since day one is music and creative expression, so this comes through as a natural extension.
Musicloudersound.com

Matt Stevens: "I like the idea of ambitious rock music..."

As anyone with a laptop and an insatiable hunger for new music will tell you, much of the most exciting new stuff can be found on the internet, as the traditional record company route steadily becomes a bothersome anachronism. Proudly sneaking under the mainstream radar, guitarist Matt Stevens’ 2010 album Ghost was one of the unexpected highlights of last year; a prog-tinged instrumental album that sounded quite unlike anything else around and which, if you knew where to look, could be obtained for next to nothing. This, Stevens avows, is increasingly how things are being done.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Elke Announces Debut LP Prod. by Zac Farro + Releases Single & Video “I Can Help”

New York, NY – July 30th, 2021 – Elke – the moniker of Nashville musician and model Kayla Graninger – has announced her debut album No Pain For Us Here, due out on September 24th via artist collective Congrats Records. No Pain for Us Here marks a colorful art-pop rebirth for the singer-songwriter who let go of her creative crutches after working in the studio with producer/multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro (Paramore, HALFNOISE). Farro’s most recent production credits include Becca Mancari‘s critically acclaimed 2020 LP The Greatest Part.

Comments / 0

Community Policy