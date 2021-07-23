Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Silver Seals of the Salish Sea plan historic swim to West Seattle on Sunday

westseattleblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Silver Seals of the Salish Sea, a group of swimmers whose members have all been on the planet for at least 60 years. This Sunday, six of them – including two West Seattleites – hope to become the first swimmers to swim a relay from Bremerton to Alki Point. One of the swimmers, Guila Muir, says, “We’ll set two records, because no one has ever swum this as a relay, much less swimmers over 60.” She will swim with West Seattleites Scott Lautman and Greg Rolnick, as well as Rachel Price, Zena Courtney, and Michael Palmer. They’re expecting to start from Bremerton around 6:30 am and hope to arrive off Alki Point in the 12:30-1:30 pm vicinity. As it’s a relay, they’ll each swim for half an hour, with each swimmer doing that at least twice. “The distance each swimmer covers during that time will vary, according to currents and their swim speed. Those lucky enough to be swimming in Rich Passage may have the time of their lives, swimming with a super-fast current. That will feel like flying,” Muir says.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sammamish, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Bremerton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Open Water Swimming#Salish Sea#Alki Point#Rich Passage#The Silver Seals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
CelebritiesNBC News

Jay Pickett, 'Port Charles' and 'General Hospital' actor, dies at 60

Jay Pickett, an actor and producer known for his roles on "Port Charles" and "General Hospital," died Friday on the set of his upcoming film, "Treasure Valley." He was 60. The official Facebook page of the film — in which Pickett starred and served as a producer and writer — announced Pickett's death on Sunday, writing that Pickett died suddenly while preparing to film a scene on location in Idaho.

Comments / 4

Community Policy