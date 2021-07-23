Cancel
NFL

Bengals Hosting C Austin Reiter For Visit

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are bringing in free-agent C Austin Reiter for a visit on Monday. Back in March, the Chiefs reportedly made an offer to re-sign Reiter but a deal was never finalized. (NFLTR) Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He...

