On August 2, the new European DNI. It is a new identity card that will be common in the 27 member countries of the European Union. This week it was issued to the actress Luisa Martín in an act that took place in a police station in the town of Móstoles, in the Community of Madrid. The event was attended by Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Mercedes González, the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo. The creation of the new European DNI complies with EU Regulation 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 20, 2019, which includes a series of new security measures.