If you love chicken and biscuits more than the next person, then Bojangles' may just be your fast food dream come true. Their biscuits are actually made from scratch every 20 minutes and the chicken is never frozen, so you know you're always getting something fresh. If you live in the South, there's a good chance you come across this restaurant on the regular. If not, you'll just have to trust us when we say this chain is something special if you have a craving for Southern fast food.