Lumberton, NC

Crime report

Posted by 
The Robesonian
 10 days ago
The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jeffery Ray, Carolina Church Road, Parkton; and Jeanette Dial, Hiawatha Road, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jesse Oxendine, Elarce Drive, Pembroke; Charles Hill, Justice Drive, Maxton; and Channing Barton, Sycamore Lane, Lumberton.

Larry Saunders reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Russell Road in Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ronnie McLean, Childrens Road, Red Springs; and James Goins, Molly’s Bay Road, Maxton.

Gary Jacobs reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a vehicle theft that occurred on Rose Drive in Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kendale Jacobs, Chevelle Drive, Pembroke; and Wyatt Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

Carol Hunt reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a theft occurred on Seventh Street Road in Lumberton. Hunt reported a total loss of $380.

Brisseyda Rezza, of East Powersville Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was at DCI Furniture, located at 2500 S. Roberts Ave.

Chrissy Tyndall, of McNeill Road in Maxton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Burger King, located at 2690 Roberts Ave.

Anthony Deese, an employee of Quality Interior Systems at 1005 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to break into the office building at that location.

