The world’s most important bond market is relaying somewhat confusing signals. After reaching a pandemic-era peak of 1.74 percent at the end of March, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has fallen sharply (it has been stuck below 1.3 percent in recent weeks). Given the surge in reported inflation in recent months and forecasts of above-trend U.S. GDP growth in 2021 and 2022, the decline in bond yields poses a bit of a conundrum.