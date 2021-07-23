Gilbert Burns Unloads On Nate Diaz After Callout Rejection
After a fiery response, it’s evident that Gilbert Burns isn’t finished with Nate Diaz just yet. Following his impressive win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns has been making his way through some top call-outs. The #2-ranked welterweight is perhaps just one big win away from another title shot, and he has a few names on his list who might get him there. Among these names were Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. The only one to answer, and answer in a big way, was Diaz.www.mmanews.com
