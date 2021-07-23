Cancel
UFC

Gilbert Burns Unloads On Nate Diaz After Callout Rejection

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a fiery response, it’s evident that Gilbert Burns isn’t finished with Nate Diaz just yet. Following his impressive win over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264, Gilbert Burns has been making his way through some top call-outs. The #2-ranked welterweight is perhaps just one big win away from another title shot, and he has a few names on his list who might get him there. Among these names were Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. The only one to answer, and answer in a big way, was Diaz.

Leon Edwards
Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman
Nate Diaz
