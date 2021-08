A Florida detective and his wife have adopted a brave survivor of a family massacre and say he’s now their family. Ronnie Blair survived a 2018 attack on his family by his father Ronnie Oneal which took the lives of his sister and mom. During the massacre, Oneal murdered Kenyatta Barron, the mother of his two children, and his own 9-year-old daughter, Ron’niveya. He also stabbed Blair and lit him on fire in their Riverview home when he was just 7. The boy barely survived the attack, but lived to bravely testify against his own father earlier this year at age 11, WTVT in Tampa reported earlier this year.