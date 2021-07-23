Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Chiropractic Economics Buyers Guide: Advanced laser and chiropractic electrotherapy

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChiropractic electrotherapy can release endorphins, the body’s own natural painkillers, and includes TENS machines and electrical nerve stimulators. There are accounts of electrical stimulation therapy dating as far as the late 18th century, and it is most commonly recognized as a treatment for various neurological disorders. Although the exact mechanism behind chiropractic electrotherapy in treating joint pain is not fully understood, the basics are that when electrical stimulation is applied to specifically targeted areas of the body, the pain signals going along the nerves are blocked. Electrotherapy is also thought to release endorphins, the body’s own natural painkillers.

www.chiroeco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Electrotherapy#Chiropractic#Acute Pain#Economics#Tens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
Sciencecancernetwork.com

Cemiplimab Shows Clinical Benefit for BCC After Hedgehog Inhibitor Therapy

Cemiplimab for patients with either metastatic or locally advanced basal cell carcinoma showed antitumor activity in a phase 2 trial. For patients with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) after hedgehog inhibitor (HHI) therapy, cemiplimab (Libtayo) demonstrated clinically significant antitumor activity, according to results from an open-label, single-arm phase 2 trial (NCT03132636) that were published in Lancet Oncology.
HealthChiropractic Economics

Restoring Mitochondrial Function and Addressing Cellular Aging

Join Dr. Dan Kalish for this live webinar and learn how cellular aging and mitochondrial health can be addressed with nutritional solutions. Examine how mitochondria make energy and what key nutrients can be used to restore mitochondrial health and address cellular aging processes. Explore in detail the production and utilization...
HealthChiropractic Economics

Chiropractic as anti aging doctor: Baby Boomers (ages 55-73) approaching 75 million in population

Cosmetic body sculpting and weight loss, formerly for medical specialists, also continue to rise in popularity for anti aging doctor DCs looking for a new revenue stream. Chiropractors are seeing increasing side income opportunities from anti aging doctor procedures, supplements and treatments as the U.S. population continues to rapidly age, and both men and women attempt to slow the march of time.
Fitnesstimespub.com

Spotlight: Landmark Family Chiropractic

Chronic Pain. What is it? And how can you get out of it? Chronic pain is defined as pain lasting longer than 6 months. Typically it occurs following an injury or illness, but pain signals in the body remain active even after the initial cause has healed or recovered. In...
FitnessChiropractic Economics

‘Keep Moving’ During National Chiropractic Health Month 2021

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and doctors of chiropractic nationwide will celebrate National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) 2021 this October with the theme “Keep Moving!” The campaign highlights how movement contributes to both physical and mental health. Many have learned the hard way over the last year that lack of...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Associate Chiropractors at SKAATES Family Chiropractic

Associate Chiropractors at SKAATES Family Chiropractic enjoy:. · Competitive compensation: $65,000-$75,000 per year. · Positive working environment in a well-designed and maintained facility. · Trained, professional, and efficient support staff that enables doctors to focus on patient care. · Excellent medical outcomes resulting in a high percentage of patient-referred new...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Acute PVD Complications Lower in Comprehensive Eye Care Settings

Many retina subspecialty practices have observed a correlation between acute posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) and both retinal tear (RT) and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD), which pose a threat of irreversible vision loss. Studies have shown the risk of RT or RRD occurring with PVD to be anywhere from 15% to 27%. However, when complication rates for patients in comprehensive eye care settings were examined in this recent study, they found that neither RT nor RRD were as common at initial examination or follow-up as previously measured in retinal sub-specialty practice settings.
Lafayette Township, NJspartaindependent.com

Chiropratic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Chiropractic Care and Relief of Shoulder Pain

The shoulder is a very shallow ball and socket joint which makes it naturally unstable and depends heavily on muscular support. The rotator cuff is the name of the most important group of muscles giving support and stability allowing the shoulder to function through a wide range of motion. This motion of the joint allows us to perform an amazing variety of tasks with our arms.
SoftwareChiropractic Economics

ChiroTouch debuts next generation of cloud-based chiropractic software

ChiroTouch has announced its next generation of chiropractic software — in the cloud. With cloud-based services, you can have your patient records transferred to a web server in a remote data center for safe storage. The cloud-based server then takes care of anti-virus protection, Windows updates, and data backups. Cloud-based services also handle the necessary IT upgrades and maintenance. If you want to go paperless, cloud-based services are the most reliable way to transition your practice.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than half of the white-tailed deer in Michigan have been infected with coronavirus sparking concerns of a large viral reservoir among wild animals

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday that more than half of white-tailed deer living in Michigan have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings, according to experts, suggests that wild animals in the US could serve as a...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Beyond the pandemic, another major health threat to older Americans looms

In the United States, 54 million people age 50 and over either have or are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in her or his remaining lifetime. These injuries can cripple and even kill older Americans, as almost one in three hip-fracture patients and about 20 percent of all fracture patients die within a year. Despite these sobering facts, fewer than 12 percent of all eligible women on Medicare today receive the exam that can detect and help diagnose this debilitating condition.3 In recent years, misaligned payment policy has increasingly restricted access to this essential screening, posing serious health risks to older Americans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy