Chiropractic Economics Buyers Guide: Advanced laser and chiropractic electrotherapy
Chiropractic electrotherapy can release endorphins, the body’s own natural painkillers, and includes TENS machines and electrical nerve stimulators. There are accounts of electrical stimulation therapy dating as far as the late 18th century, and it is most commonly recognized as a treatment for various neurological disorders. Although the exact mechanism behind chiropractic electrotherapy in treating joint pain is not fully understood, the basics are that when electrical stimulation is applied to specifically targeted areas of the body, the pain signals going along the nerves are blocked. Electrotherapy is also thought to release endorphins, the body’s own natural painkillers.www.chiroeco.com
