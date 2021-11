A federal judge has pushed back the start date by at least a month in the trial of United Development Funding CEO Hollis Greenlaw and three other executives of a Grapevine-based real estate investment company due to the case’s immense scale, scope and complexity. The case against the DFW firm involves hundreds of residential developments across North Texas and Austin, millions of pages of documents and real estate investment funds involving billions of dollars, according to court filings.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO