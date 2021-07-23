Statement from Montgomery County’s Commission on Redistricting Chair Cordier About Redistricting Maps and Ongoing Deliberations
Statement from Montgomery County’s Commission on Redistricting Chair Cordier About Redistricting Maps and Ongoing Deliberations. Rockville, Md., July 23, 2021—At the July 14 meeting of the Montgomery County Commission on Redistricting, the group reviewed and discussed different redistricting mapping tools. As part of these deliberations, examples of maps were displayed and shared with Commission members to illustrate different approaches to using these tools.mocoshow.com
