Statement from Montgomery County’s Commission on Redistricting Chair Cordier About Redistricting Maps and Ongoing Deliberations

Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases May Prompt Reinstating Mask Mandate in Montgomery County, Board of Health to Meet Next Week. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, after consultation with County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, has recommended to the County Council that face coverings be required in the event the County’s transmission status increases to substantial transmission. On Tuesday, July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing new data on the Delta variant, recommended that persons in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 return to wearing masks indoors. The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50-99 cases per 100,000 residents for seven days. With 1.05 million residents, that equates to about 75 new cases per day or 525 new cases over a seven-day period. If that threshold is met, an indoor mask requirement for all residents, including those who are vaccinated, would take effect.