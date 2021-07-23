Cancel
Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

By KATHY ORTON WASHINGTON POST
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88% a week ago and 3.01% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.

