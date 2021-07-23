Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

Of the 17% of American adults considering a future home purchase in the second quarter of 2021, 61% have moved beyond planning and are already actively trying to find one to buy. This share of active buyers has increased for six straight quarters, a trend that began after the final quarter of 2019 when it stood at 43%. In the past year and a half, several factors have contributed to turning more prospective buyers into active ones: low mortgage rates, desire for more space, and desire for a new location in the suburbs/exurbs.