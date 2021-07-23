Cancel
National Park Service acquires 22 acres of land within City of Rocks National Reserve

By National Park Service
Argus Observer Online
 9 days ago

ALMO — On Wednesday, the National Park Service announced the acquisition of approximately 22.20 acres of land within the City of Rocks National Reserve, known as CIRO Tract 102-12, the Gibson property. The property is located along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway between Register Rock and Elephant Rock. The property includes the granite features known as the Dungeon, Crystal Cow, and Electric Avenue.

