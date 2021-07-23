Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho Republicans say ‘no’ to hospitals mandating vaccines

By Idaho Republican Party
Argus Observer Online
 9 days ago

BOISE — The Idaho Republican Party conducted an email survey July 19 - July 20, 2021, to gauge feedback on the attitudes of Idaho Republicans toward employers requiring their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and whether the government should be involved in that decision. By more than a 2-1 ratio, Idaho Republicans do not support healthcare employers mandating vaccines to their employees, and by the same percentage, Republicans believe that government should not be involved in those business decisions.

