BULLARD — The 25th Annual Brook Hill Golf Classic will by played on Oct. 18th at the Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard.

Tee times are available at either 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Individual and team entries are available, as well as hole sponsors.

For more information contact Tiffany Hubbard at thubbard@brookhill.org or Wally Dawkins at wdawkins@brookhill,org.