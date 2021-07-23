Cancel
Structural Biology Provides Long-Sought Solution to Innate Immunity Puzzle

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — UT Southwestern researchers report the first structural confirmation that endogenous – or self-made – molecules can set off innate immunity in mammals via a pair of immune cell proteins called the TLR4−MD-2 receptor complex. The work has wide-ranging implications for finding ways to treat and possibly prevent autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis and antiphospholipid syndrome.

