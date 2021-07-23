Ranking the Roster: No. 27 – For Stokes, ‘Speed Is Not Enough’
In a tradition that stretches more than a decade, here is our annual ranking of the 90 players on the Green Bay Packers’ roster ahead of July 28, the first practice of training camp. This isn’t merely a look at the best players. Rather, it’s a formula that combines talent, salary, importance of the position, depth at the position and, for young players, draft positioning. More than the ranking, we hope you learn a little something about every player on the roster.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0