Ranking the Roster: Nos. 25-26 – Lowry, Campbell

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.