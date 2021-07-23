Universal Orlando’s 5 Best “Bang for Your Buck” Snacks

Popcorn is the snacker’s dream. Traditional popcorn is relatively low in calories, fat, and sodium — if you stick to the suggested serving sizes. It’s easy to make (with our without a popcorn machine), and you can easily put your spin on it by adding other flavorings. Some believe that popcorn can be a health risk, especially microwave popcorn. That’s because some popcorns can contain the chemical compound TBHQ, trans fats, GMOs, and high-fructose corn syrup (caramel corn and other dessert popcorns). Although some popcorn brands still use these ingredients, many have moved away from them over the past five years or so to keep in line with their customers’ demand for healthier ingredients. And you won’t find any of those ingredients in our list below.