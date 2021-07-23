Cancel
MLB best bets: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants game predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
The San Francisco Giants (61-35) start a three-game set with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates (36-60) Friday at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Pirates vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2.

RHP Chad Kuhl is on the bump for the Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA (56 1/3 IP, 27 ER), 1.37 WHIP, 5.3 BB/9 and 7.2 K/9 across 12 starts.

  • Last outing: Win, 4-1, with 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 5 BB and 3 K last Friday against the New York Mets.
  • 2021 road stats: 1-4 with a 6.07 ERA (29 2/3 IP, 20 ER), 1.55 WHIP and 1.5 K/BB rate through seven starts.

RHP Johnny Cueto is San Francisco’s projected starter. He is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA (83 IP, 37 ER), 1.29 WHIP, 1.7 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 over 15 starts.

  • Last outing: No-decision with 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB and 5 K in San Francisco’s 2-1 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday.
  • Cueto earned a no-decision against Pittsburgh May 15, with 4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 0 BB and 2 K in San Francisco’s 8-6 road loss.
  • vs. Pirates on the current roster (44 PA): 2.40 FIP with a .268 batting average, .277 wOBA, .438 expected slugging percentage, 15.9 K% and 86.5 mph exit velocity.

Pirates at Giants odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 2 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pirates +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Giants -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Pirates +1.5 (-130) | Giants -1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under: 8 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Prediction

Giants 4, Pirates 1

Money line (ML)

“LEAN” to the GIANTS (-190) because they are better than the Pirates in every facet of the game and San Francisco has the best winning percentage both at home and against right-handed starters.

However, these things are already baked into the line and close to 90% of the cash wagered is on the Giants, according to Pregame.com.

Their money line is a little pricier than I’d like with Cueto on the bump; however, this isn’t the NFL where the “any given Sunday” mantra applies and there’s an ocean-sized gap between these two sides.

That said, I’d play it safe here and risk only 1 unit on San Francisco’s money line. As in, if your standard wager is $100, put that on the GIANTS (-190) to earn a profit of $52.63.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

BET the GIANTS -1.5 (+105) based on all the previous analysis combined with San Francisco having the second-best cover rate as a home favorite with a 20-14 ATS record. Pittsburgh has the second-worst cover rate on the road at 19-30 ATS.

Personally, I’ll be greedy and take San Francisco’s run line instead of the money line to go for a bigger payout but, either way, the Giants are the right side in this contest.

Over/Under (O/U)

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Under 8 (-105) because three of the four Pirates-Giants meetings went Under the total and San Francisco is 5-9 O/U when Cueto gets the start.

However, the Pirates are 8-4 O/U in games Kuhl starts and I’m even less confident in Pittsburgh’s bullpen than Kuhl.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

