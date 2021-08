By 2021, more than 10,000 new crypto ATMs have been installed around the world. Currently, the United States is the country with the largest number of crypto ATMs. Increased adoption of cryptocurrencies in recent years has fueled the growth of cryptocurrency ATM installations around the world. According to the latest data from Coin ATM Radar, the installation of cryptocurrency ATMs in 2021 has seen an increase of 71.73%, going from 13,989 on January 1 to 24,099 on July 27.