Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With KT2 Design Group
The creative dynamic duo, Kevin Ten Brinke and Kahla Talancy have the luxury of working alongside each other while creating bespoke interior spaces. As a husband and wife power team, Kevin and Kahla make all of their client’s dreams come true by going above and beyond when providing high-quality design services. The pair has had the opportunity to create homes all over the Massachusetts area while also becoming a community staple. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Kevin and Kahla of KT2 Design Group.aspiremetro.com
Comments / 0