Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Designer Friday: An Aspire Exclusive Interview With KT2 Design Group

aspiremetro.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creative dynamic duo, Kevin Ten Brinke and Kahla Talancy have the luxury of working alongside each other while creating bespoke interior spaces. As a husband and wife power team, Kevin and Kahla make all of their client’s dreams come true by going above and beyond when providing high-quality design services. The pair has had the opportunity to create homes all over the Massachusetts area while also becoming a community staple. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Kevin and Kahla of KT2 Design Group.

aspiremetro.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Calatrava
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin And Tonic#Open Kitchen#Architectural Design#Lee Industries#American#India Hicks#Kt2 Design Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Amazon
Related
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten homes with interiors designed to showcase art

For our next lookbook, we have selected 10 interiors from the Dezeen archive that have been designed to show off the owners' art collections. The homes were designed for art collectors, professionals and enthusiasts to showcase their art collections. Each one has a distinct style, with some boasting minimal gallery-like...
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

How Curtain Help Create a Beautiful Space

If there is one simple yet impactful decor element that enhances the aesthetics of your interiors immensely, it has to be the curtains. Draping beautiful curtains around your home can instantly bring out the charm of your interior space. Curtain Help Create a Beautiful Space. Curtains are the crucial décor...
Interior Designarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Meet Tchotchkes Design Studio and Become a “Designer For A Day”

Hailing from the land of 10 thousand lakes, Tasha Schultz, founder and lead designer of Tchotchkes Design Studio, relocated to the Sonoran Desert with her husband, daughter, and greyhounds in tow. Tchotchkes Interior Design Studio offers full-service design and a more modern approach with a service called Designer For A Day (D4D).
Interior DesignArchDaily

House L.M / DESIGN GROUP COLLABO

Text description provided by the architects. The site has the horizontal view of the golf course on its south, a street of a housing estate on its north. but the site is narrow to the south and wide to the north. The figure of the site is not suitable with its context. for bringing in the horizontal panoramic paysage on the south to the interior of the house, we chose to spread out the programs that this family wants and to use false walls and louvers to contain this passage in each frame of openings. Not only do they emphasize the horizontal frame visually, but also control the amount of incoming natural light.
Grosse Pointe Shores, MIdbusiness.com

Forward Design

Beginning in late May, guests of the Ford House, Edsel & Eleanor, in Grosse Pointe Shores, will be greeted by a new visitor center that balances the classic Albert Kahn architecture of the main manor with the latest green technology. The 40,000-square-foot visitor center (the Ford House itself is 31,000...
Home & GardenFood52

11 Small-Space Ideas I Stole From Organizing Pros

No Space Too Small is a brand new column by Laura Fenton that celebrates the idea that you can live well in a small home. Each month, Laura will share her practical findings from years of observing how people live in tight spaces, and her own everyday experiences of living small—from the hunt for the perfect tiny desk and managing everyday clutter to how to smooth the frustrations out of cooking in a galley kitchen.
Interior Design5280.com

3 Retro Home Design Styles Making a Comeback

What you need to know about modernism, midcentury modern, and postmodernism. Boredom may not be solely to blame for your mini home makeover mid-quarantine: Denverite Allie Sutterer theorizes some simply craved environs that felt more personal. “You want your home to be the place you feel most authentically yourself,” she says. Convinced antiques deliver more character than IKEA, Sutterer started Star Power Vintage, an Instagram account where she sells thrifted decor, in summer 2020. Sutterer isn’t the only secondhand curator to grow in the past year: Instagram store Here in Heaven opened up a shop in Capitol Hill in April, and RiNo’s Meek Vintage recently debuted a second location in Country Club. We asked the owners about styles making a resurgence so you can suss out which best suits you.
DesignPremiumBeat.com

An Interview with Motion Design Entrepreneur Ian Frederick

An interview with Motion Designer and 3D Artist Ian Frederick on making animated concert visuals for EDM artist Wooli. Ian Frederick is a motion designer and 3D artist based in Seattle, Washington. When he’s not working on product launch videos for Amazon, Frederick spends his free time collaborating with EDM artists to create animated concert visuals. Among his many clients is Adam Puleo, a.k.a. Wooli, an American record producer and DJ.
DesignDesign Week

Designers reveal the secrets of skateboard design

As skateboarding makes its Olympics debut, designers discuss the creativity of skate culture and the art of great board design. Skateboarding is having a moment. Tokyo 2020 is the first time the sport – popularised by Californian surfers as a way to pass the time when waves were low – is being included at the Olympics.
Fort Worth, TXGrosse Pointe News

Disappointed with design

I was truly disappointed by the photograph of the proposed addition to the Central Library, in which the addition appears to cling parasitically to the rear façade, thus interrupting the rhythm and harmony of its design. This interruption actually affects the relationship to each other of all four façades, for they were conceived as a whole by the building’s designer, the important modernist architect, Marcel Breuer. Central Library was one of the first buildings Breuer designed after he immigrated to the United States and it is the only building designed by him in the Detroit area.
Interior Designjohnstonsunrise.net

Design Showcase

Designer: Michelle Parenteau, Michelle Lee Designs. Michelle met with her client who expressed her desire to update her “non-functional kitchen”. Sally found it very difficult to clean her tiled countertops. She was also ready to say goodbye to her oak cabinets and hunter green wallpaper. Michelle met with her kitchen...
New Orleans, LAladatanews.com

Amazing Night for Young Aspiring Fashion Designers and Models

Fashion Institute of New Orleans (FINO) Photos by Glenn Summers. The Fashion Institute of New Orleans (FINO) is a program aimed at challenging students to maximize their talents in a way that will nurture growth. This program is targeted to maximize the impact of the Fashion and Retail Industry in...
Beauty & FashionRecoil

Kitfox Design Group Launches Vietnam-Inspired War Rug

In the spirit of the awesome handmade Afghan War Rugs which feature weapons and vehicles from the region at war, Kitfox Design just launched their own American version all about the Vietnam War. Instead of AKs and Hind helicopters, the Kitfox version features staples of the era such as the XM177, KA-BAR knives, claymore mines, and cigarettes. Like the originals, the Kitfox Vietnam War rug is an entirely woven design. A family-owned mill in the foothills of the blue ridge mountains uses nearly eight miles of American-made 100% cotton yarn in each rug. The throw is generously sized at ~84 x 62-inches–just a touch larger than the top of a queen mattress.
Interior Designarcamax.com

Art of Design: What Are You Hiding?

The decorative folding screen has become a common interior furnishing that is both functional and aesthetically impactful. It is believed screens were original to China, although in 17th century northern European interiors they were quite popular to shield drafts and give privacy to the usual one-room households and bathing chambers. French suites and English drawing rooms made screens quite fashionable. By the 19th century, they had become a ubiquitous decorating item nearly worldwide.
Interior Designwestchestermagazine.com

Decorating Den Interiors/Mayari Designs LLC Creates The ‘Home or Office of Your Dreams’

Julie Shadrin, CEO of Decorating Den Interiors/Mayari Designs LLC, sees interior design as an artistic medium. “It’s no different than a composer creating an opera to delight the senses or an artist painting a portrait. All the elements of interior design come together to create a work of art,” she says. “Each piece is a work of art in itself—the furniture, fabrics, lighting, wallpaper, rugs, paintings, accessories—they all come together to create a space with the power to captivate an audience and produce a unique experience for everyone that enters the space.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy