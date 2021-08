The ‘M’ in MBA may as well stand for “Memories.” After all, memories are the biggest takeaways from business school. In class, cases and projects build muscle memory; they train MBAs how to think through problems and accentuate team strengths. From Karaoke Thursdays to Service Days, students are connected by shared moments that foster shared values. They remember the laughter that soothed them, the conversations that transformed them, and the people who sustained them.