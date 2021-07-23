Vauxhall — A Historic Marque Moves Into The Electric Age

I’m about to be 70 years old (70 is an interesting number and I’ll get to that in a minute…). I got my first electric vehicle in 1960 when I was 8 years old. My father (a mechanical wizard) took a defective 24 volt starter motor from a Beechcraft Twin Bonanza Excalibur aircraft he flew, and he rebuilt that starter and installed it in a one-seat “hot-rod” he built for me. No kid on my block could (or would) try to follow me on a bicycle. My “hot-rod” only had a button that I pushed with my foot to make it go forward, and as a result, that method of instant acceleration was difficult on the small tires. I think my dad got tired of replacing tires on it and so he took out the electric motor and installed a small gasoline engine. Needless to say, I was hooked on EVs at a very early age, back in the previous century.