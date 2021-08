In Oklahoma City’s Paseo district, you find yourself surrounded by brightly colored buildings and a tasteful hodge-podge of small businesses, shops, restaurants, and galleries. The district has been part of the city for nearly 100 years, originally developed in 1929 by G.A. Nichols as the first shopping center north of downtown. Nichols was a leader at the Chamber of Commerce for many years. He was dedicated to the success of our city through his many endeavors, including the development of Nichols Hills, Crown Heights, Brookhaven, Mesta Park, and thousands of homes throughout the city. One of his great contributions, the Paseo, has continued to flourish year after year as a staple place to shop local.