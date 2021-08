Dogfish Head Distilling Company announced the launch of its first single malt whiskey, Let’s Get Lost, 51 percent ABV. Making its way to shelves now, Let’s Get Lost is an award-winning American single malt whiskey distilled from a custom blend of malted barley and aged onsite for more than three years in charred oak barrels. The resulting caramel-colored liquid is layered with nuanced flavors that are both warming and enticing, rousing drinkers’ senses and inviting them to take another sip. Whiskey lovers can pick up a bottle now at one of Dogfish Head’s hospitality locations, the Off-Centered Emporium in Rehoboth and the Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton.