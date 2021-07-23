Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NCDOT conducts successful trial drone flights to Ocracoke Island with survival kit, water

By Brittany Whitehead
my40.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTERAS, N.C. (WLOS) — The NCDOT's Division of Aviation conducted and celebrated successful trial drone flights on Thursday, July 22, from Cape Hatteras to Ocracoke Island. Thursday's drone flights delivered a small survival kit, space blankets and a muffin first, then bottled water on the second trip. The success of the deliveries showed officials it will be easier to get vital supplies onto the island especially in emergencies, when the island has traditionally faced isolation in time of need.

my40.tv

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncdot#Hatteras Island#Bottled Water#Ocracoke#Barrier Island#Wlos#Division Of Aviation#The Ncdot Ferry Division#Bvlos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Ocracoke, NCWITN

Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Ocracoke Island may soon have additional help in delivering supplies both before and after severe weather. The North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation has partnered with the NCDOT Ferry Division and U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi, for drone delivery trials. Two trail flights...
Hyde County, NCobxtoday.com

Airplane flips after landing on Ocracoke Island

A small airplane flipped onto its roof Sunday afternoon shortly after landing at the Ocracoke Island Airport. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at the airport, which is part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The single-engine plane came to rest in the grass near the north end of the runway.
Technologyspectrumlocalnews.com

Photo gallery: New drone could give emergency lifeline to Ocracoke Island

The next time a hurricane cuts off Ocracoke Island, a new drone could deliver emergency supplies to the remote Outer Banks island. The drone, from U.S.-based drone logistics company Volansi, looks something like a two-engine prop plane, a little smaller than a pickup truck. But it can take off and land vertically, like other more common drones.
Healthdallassun.com

Drone test delivers supplies to North Carolina Island

Drones were successful in delivering vital supplies to a remote North Carolina island during a test this week. The test deliveries to Ocracoke included a survival kit, space blankets, chocolate muffins and bottles of water, according to officials. The next test will involve a flight of longer duration, the department...
ElectronicsWWAY NewsChannel 3

Drone flights could one day deliver life-saving supplies to NC barrier islands

HATTERAS, NC (WWAY) — One of the unique characteristics of North Carolina’s Outer Banks is the isolation the barrier islands offer from the mainland. During emergency situations when travel to the islands by ferry isn’t available, drones could help deliver life-saving supplies and equipment. On Thursday, the NCDOT Division of...
Ocracoke, NCWNCT

NCDOT, FAA testing drone deliveries to and from Ocracoke Island

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the first of its kind on Ocracoke Island, the testing of a drone delivery service. The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping in the testing. Currently, they are delivering items that could be useful in emergency situations. On Thursday, test flights were happening as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Beyond” program. Two flights happened between Hatteras and Ocracoke.
Ocracoke, NCocracokeobserver.com

The Ocracoke Island Discovery Center opens

To catch up on Ocracoke news and much more, click here. The National Park Service Visitor Center, managed by the NPS Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CAHA), has a new look and feel, and on Tuesday it was officially renamed the Ocracoke Discovery Center. Up until Hurricane Dorian, which struck in...
TechnologyThe State Port Pilot

Oak Island drone takes dune control to new heights

Shawn Barry is helping take Oak Island to new heights. He is the town’s new part-time drone pilot and can do some jobs that used to take several people and several days by inspecting and documenting infrastructure. Barry holds a commercial license and currently operates two drones, one small and...
Jacksonville, FLSFGate

Drone boats sent from Jacksonville to face storms' fury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The key to making hurricane forecasts suddenly clearer and more accurate might have floated out to sea from Jacksonville last week on something looking like orange surfboards with wings. It will take time for federal government researchers to work with data from sensors on the drone...
Nantucket, MAWCVB

Nantucket Airport runs short of jet fuel, FAA warns pilots

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Jets are unable to refuel Sunday on the island of Nantucket. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a “Notice to Airmen," or NOTAM, on Saturday warning that Jet A fuel would not be available through Monday. Nantucket Magazine reported that airport officials said more fuel is expected to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Cargolux Boeing 747-400 Experiences Engine Fire Warning In China

A Cargolux Boeing 747-400 was forced to return to Zhengzhou, China, after facing a fire warning. The freighter aircraft was en route to Chicago and was only an hour into the flight before turning back. Let’s find out more. Back. Cargolux flight CV9763 departed in Zhengzhou International Airport at 16:50...
Politicsfemalefirst.co.uk

Pilots warned after jetpack spotted in LA

Pilots in Los Angeles were warned about the possible sighting of jetpack near the city's airport. Pilots in Los Angeles were warned after a possible sighting of a man flying a jetpack in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have confirmed that a pilot contacted air traffic control on...
LifestyleMotley Fool

The 5 Most Comfortable Airlines for Flying Economy

From legroom to in-flight entertainment, these airlines will keep you satisfied on a budget. From legroom to in-flight entertainment, these airlines will keep you satisfied on a budget. Flying economy is a great way to travel while keeping your personal finances under control, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice all...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

FAA Launches Hiring Push For 4,300 Air Traffic Controllers By 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration’s application window to become an air traffic controller opened yesterday and will run until August 2nd. With this opening, the FAA highlighted that it is looking to take on over 4,300 controllers over the next five years. A sizeable workforce. The FAA’s controller workforce reached 14,242...
Los Angeles, CAdronedj.com

‘Jet Pack Man’ sighted at LAX – we think it’s a drone

Oh, man. Here we go again. Another sighting by pilots near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) of a Jet Pack Man, close to their flight path. But we don’t think it’s a true Jet Pack – though we certainly understand why pilots describe it as such. No, we’re convinced it’s a drone.
TrafficNBC News

FAA recruiting gamers for air traffic control jobs

The Federal Aviation Administration is expanding its ranks to some unlikely candidates: gamers. The FAA is looking to fill thousands of air traffic control positions and are actively recruiting gamers because the job using many of the same skills as video games.July 30, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy