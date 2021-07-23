NCDOT conducts successful trial drone flights to Ocracoke Island with survival kit, water

HATTERAS, N.C. (WLOS) — The NCDOT's Division of Aviation conducted and celebrated successful trial drone flights on Thursday, July 22, from Cape Hatteras to Ocracoke Island. Thursday's drone flights delivered a small survival kit, space blankets and a muffin first, then bottled water on the second trip. The success of the deliveries showed officials it will be easier to get vital supplies onto the island especially in emergencies, when the island has traditionally faced isolation in time of need.