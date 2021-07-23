Cancel
'Today is a moment of hope', says IOC President Bach

Birmingham Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday said the Tokyo Olympics 2020 offer a "moment of hope" and every athlete must "cherish this moment". After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally...

SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Societychatsports.com

Olympics’ First Openly Transgender Woman Stokes Debate on Fairness

TOKYO — When Laurel Hubbard, a 43-year-old weight lifter from New Zealand, makes her first attempt in the women’s heavyweight competition on Monday, she will become the first openly transgender female athlete to compete at the Olympics. Yet she will do so amid a debate over whether she should be...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian female sprinter who has criticised Putin-backed dictator Alexander Lukashenko has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SportsSporting News

Twitter incensed as USA volleyball suffers controversial loss to Canada following challenge reversal

Team USA's beach volleyball team suffered a controversial loss to Canada in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. USA's pairing of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil, ranked third in the world by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), won the first set 24-22. They then gave up a 10-4 lead in the second set, which Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley — ranked 16th — ultimately won 21-18. That sent the match to the fateful third set, with the winning team needing only 15 points to advance.
NFLNew York Post

Why some Olympic athletes have had to sell their gold medals

At this year’s Tokyo Olympics, 339 medals will be awarded — the culmination of the athletes’ life’s work. Yet winning gold doesn’t necessarily guarantee a life of luxury. After Greg Louganis captured double Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 1984 — a feat he repeated four years later in Seoul...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics - Japanese emperor to meet IOC's Bach on Thursday

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito will meet International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach on Thursday, the day before the postponed 2020 Olympics are due to open, Kyodo news agency reported. Japanese media said Naruhito, who has spoken of his memories of the 1964 Olympics that Tokyo hosted,...
WorldBirmingham Star

IOC president Bach urges athletes to support Olympic Truce

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Monday asked athletes and officials participating in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to show their support for the Olympic Truce by signing the Olympic Truce Mural in the Olympic Village. The Mural was inaugurated at the Olympic...
Boulder, COClimbing

Spectators Think Climbers Are Failures. IFSC President Hopes to Change That

Longtime head of the IFSC, Marco Scolaris, has been busy. In addition to winning a re-election campaign in April (and thus extending his presidential tenure to 14 years), he traveled to the United States for back-to-back World Cups in Salt Lake City in May. Under his watch, the IFSC also recently released its 2020 Annual Report and announced a partnership with the not-for-profit International Testing Agency with a campaign #KeepingClimbingReal. And the biggest headline of all, climbing’s highly anticipated debut at the Olympics, is just days away…meaning that Scolaris’ hectic schedule won’t ease up anytime soon. But that also means now is the perfect time to dive into it all with him—the past he is indelibly woven into, the present crunch of plans and initiatives, and the uncharted future of the sport and its most prominent organization.

