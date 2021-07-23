Official Honored; Extra Inning Win for Ems

Former Oregon Duck football player and current OSAA High School football official Andy Vobora has been selected as the Football State Official of the Year. Vobora is a member of the Lane County Football Officials Association and has just completed his 31st year of officiating High School Football. Vobora says receiving the honor never crossed his mind. The award was presented during the annual Lane County Football Officials barbeque. Former UO football coach Rich Brooks was the Keynote speaker at the event.