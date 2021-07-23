Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

(Reuters) – Fears of increased of regulation from Beijing crushed U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Friday following a Chinese government crackdown on private educators. U.S. shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, which provide tutoring and test preparation services in China, each dropped more than 50% after news that the government is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates.