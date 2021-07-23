Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Fears of increased of regulation from Beijing crushed U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Friday following a Chinese government crackdown on private educators. U.S. shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, which provide tutoring and test preparation services in China, each dropped more than 50% after news that the government is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates.

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Stocks#Technology Stocks#Beijing#Online Tutoring#Reuters#Tal Education Group#Baidu#Didi Global Inc#Ipo#Wedbush Securities#Tencent#Kraneshares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
ChinaBBC

China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches

China has warned the UK's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth not to carry out any "improper acts" as it enters the contested South China Sea. 'The People's Liberation Army Navy is at a high state of combat readiness' says the pro-government Global Times, seen...
MarketsFortune

U.S. markets inch to record highs, while Chinese firms face Beijing backlash

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune finance reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in with a special PM edition of the newsletter over the next week while Bernhard takes a well-deserved break.
BusinessPosted by
GOBankingRates

Alibaba Stock: Is It a Good Buy?

Since its founding in 1999, Alibaba has grown exponentially. What began in China as an effort to give small businesses everywhere an advantage by connecting them to manufacturers who could provide...
StocksCNBC

Cramer on U.S.-listed China shares: ‘You can’t own these stocks’

The continued actions by the Chinese government against companies with stocks that trade in the U.S. makes it impossible to invest in those companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday. Chinese education companies are the latest group to face a crackdown from the country's government, sending shares of TAL Education plunging...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Cautiously Lower, Chinese Education Stocks Tumble Amid Crackdown

US stock futures were cautiously lower Monday, retreating from fresh highs last week, as Chinese education firms continued to tumble on increased regulatory pressure in China while traders looked ahead to quarterly earnings from big technology companies scheduled throughout the week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.2%, S&P futures...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Chinese parents fret after government bans for-profit tutoring firms

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Anxious Chinese parents were rushing to hire private tutors to help their children navigate a fiercely competitive education system after the government moved last week to rein in companies in the massive tutoring services industry. China’s for-profit education sector has been under scrutiny as part of...
MarketsCoinDesk

Huobi Shuts Down Beijing Entity Amid Crypto Crackdown

The company said it's an old entity that isn't in use anymore. Chinese crypto exchange Huobi is the latest crypto exchange to make changes to its corporate structure in China. Huobi dissolved an entity called Beijing Huobi Tianxia Network Technology Co. Ltd. on July 22 and will deregister it in 45 days, a notice posted on China's national enterprise system said.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Beijing crackdown spurs $2.6 billion Chinese equity outflow this week-IIF

LONDON (Reuters) - China's equity markets suffered outflows of $600 million on Tuesday after bleeding $2 billion on Monday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. "These are very weak figures compared to the first half of 2021, when monthly inflows averaged $5.8 billion," said Jonathan Fortun Vargas, economist at the IIF. "This is likely due to Beijing's regulatory actions in the past week."

Comments / 0

Community Policy