CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch Ryan Day Discuss Palaie Gaoteote's Eligibility, Marcus Hooker's Reinstatement and Steele Chambers' Potential Position Switch

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleFollowing his official Big Ten Media Day press conference at the podium in Lucas Oil Stadium, Ryan...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Adam Anderson's attorney requests for Georgia to reinstate linebacker

Adam Anderson and his attorney met with Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office Friday morning. Now, Anderson’s lawyer is asking for the Georgia linebacker’s reinstatement from his suspension. Anderson is under investigation for a rape allegation and is currently suspended from all football activities. He and his attorney met with the UGA...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Reinstatement#Lucas Oil Stadium#Media Scrum#American Football
247Sports

Dwayne Haskins reportedly was 'checking his phone' during Steelers' pregame warmups vs. Lions

With Ben Roethlisberger unavailable for Sunday’s Steelers game, Mason Rudolph got the start over Dwayne Haskins and turned in a shaky performance as Pittsburgh settled for a 16-16 tie against the winless Detroit Lions. When a Pittsburgh radio broadcaster noted Sunday on Twitter that the Steelers would have been up double digits with Roethlisberger in the game, a quote-tweet response by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed part of the reason why the Steelers stuck with Rudolph over Haskins. Kinkhabwala reported that Haskins was "checking his phone" during pregame warmups and insinuated that he did not show enough attentiveness while potentially one play away from entering the action.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

College football hot seat: James Franklin, Dan Mullen and coaches that should be fired after Week 11

After another bizarre week of college football, which college football coaches should be receiving more pressure than their peers?. The 2021 college football season has been largely unpredictable and full of thrilling contests and absurd outcomes. This weird year is almost certainly going to cost some more coaches their jobs, especially if they’ve been underachieving along the way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
Columbus Dispatch

Watch live: Ohio State's Ryan Day speaks ahead of Purdue game, 2nd CFP ranking

This week, Ohio State football (8-1) takes on Purdue (6-3) at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. But before that, there's another week of rankings for the College Football Playoffs, which will be released Tuesday night. Where will Ohio State rank? How to watch, stream College Football Playoff rankings. Ahead...
OHIO STATE
wivk.com

Jimmy’s Blog: Hooker impresses UK coach with decision making

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has gone against Hendon Hooker while the Tennessee quarterback was on another team, at another venue, at another time. It was the 2019 Belk Bowl in Charlotte; the Wildcats faced Virginia Tech. Hooker completed 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns and ran...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Entire Falcons defense officially ruled out for the remainder of the game

Injuries are something teams need to be able to deal with in the NFL. At any moment, injury can strike and the next man up has to be able to fill in. However, we have never seen anything quite like this. After struggling early this season, Atlanta’s defense just did...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy