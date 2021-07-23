Cancel
Florence, OR

Siuslaw Awards; COVID-19 Numbers Rise; Rabies Warning

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florence area business community celebrated the contributions of business during a very difficult time. The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce chose to use several different categories for their annual Siuslaw Awards that highlighted the resilience, determination and caring through what has been a difficult and unique period for Florence. The awards began with recognizing the Future First Citizen Jessica South which had been announced earlier this summer and then recognized Steve Olienyk as First Citizen recognizing his contributions to the community. The Grace under Fire award was presented to Darlings Marina and RV Resort. The Pivot Forward award went to City Lights Cinemas. The Brave New Business award was Boba Flo. Young Entrepreneur was given to Kristen Goodman of the Wildflower Montessori School. Community Impact to Florence Habitat for Humanity. Safeguarding One Another to Three Rivers Casino Resort. Helping Hearts went to the Soup Brigade/Good Deed Project. There were a couple of special recognitions including the Phoenix Rising award presented to Oregon Pacific Bank and Dave Cox accepted the Unsung Heroes award for all of the frontline workers that continued to work through the worst of the pandemic in order to ensure others had food and services. The chamber Board of Directors also recognized their President and CEO Bettina Hannigan for her direction during the pandemic. Finally the Stu Johnston Business of the Year Award went to the Boys and Girls Club of Western Lane County.

