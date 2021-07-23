Cancel
Politics

North Dakotans Can Carry A Gun- But People Will Still Freak Out.

By Scott McGowan
US 103.3
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will probably take society a little while to get used to the idea of someone sitting on a park bench reading a newspaper. Not because nobody reads the newspaper anymore, but because this person is wearing a tactical vest and has a holstered gun at their side. It's not illegal to do any of those things. You don't need a permit to read the paper or play make-believe soldier all dressed up in your super cool tactical gear. You also don't need to have a permit to carry that gun either.

Mandan, ND
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Concealed Carry#Gun Laws#The Century Codes
