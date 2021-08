Are you a fan of the movies? By that, I mean motion pictures! There is nothing like it, walking into a huge theatre with a bucket of popcorn, red vine licorice, and eager anticipation to see a two-hour movie starring your favorite actor or actress - who knows, you may see your next-door neighbor on that same screen one day! There is a Bismarck man looking to shoot his third movie. According to KFYR-TV Perry Lee is a teacher in Bismarck who moonlights as a filmmaker. He’s passionate about producing movies. Lee is the writer, producer, director, and editor. But his favorite part is seeing the way that the actors contribute to the project as a whole.