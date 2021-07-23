Emile Nelson and Glenn Wilson: Lumphry’s Funky Friday

A year after the triumphant Heart’s Ease, the legendary Shirley Collins returns with yet more music to inspire and delight. This, the Crowlink Ep is short on time but rich with depth, and captures a veteran artist who has lost none of her passion to create. In tune with the nature around her, Dame Collins recites poetry to the ambient sounds of bird song, capturing a beautiful organic texture with “At Break Of Day”. There is something magical here, and she has placed her figure upon those melodies that are all around us, even if we don’t appreciate their existence. Further, the dreamy Celtic “Through All Eternity”, and the crashing waves that herald the haunting “My Sailor Boy”, keep the Ep simply flowing within a cinematic structure. At times the strength of the prowess creates visualizations. Though “The Rose And The Briar” is a stunning piece of work, and the drone atmosphere created is a testament to both producer/arranger Matthew Shaw and of course the dramatic talent of Shirley Collins. Crowlink ultimately is an Ep that holds more quality, and more alluring factors than most full albums, and that is the praise it deserves.