Emile Nelson and Glenn Wilson: Lumphry’s Funky Friday

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Treble reader Emile Nelson sent us this video he did with his long-time friend, drummer Glenn Wilson. In this clip, the duo performs “Lumphry’s Funky Friday”. “This was originally written with my daughter Holly for her HSC final school year performance,” Emile shared. Have a video to share? Email...

www.notreble.com

