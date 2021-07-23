Inside The Call: Skechers Firing On All Cylinders As Q2 Domestic Wholesale Biz Triples, DTC Jumps 138 Percent
Skechers USA Inc. shrugged off the continuing effects of COVID-19 across the international markets in the second quarter to ride a far less promotional retail environment to stronger sales, higher margins and record profitability. The company more than doubled its sales versus the year-ago comp quarter and posted sales growth of more than 30 percent versus 2019 results.sgbonline.com
